AGL 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
DGKC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.73%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 74.81 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.04%)
FFL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
MLCF 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NBP 61.09 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.33%)
OGDC 195.72 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
PPL 155.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
PTC 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
SEARL 82.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TOMCL 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
BR100 10,353 Increased By 166.4 (1.63%)
BR30 31,518 Increased By 181.8 (0.58%)
KSE100 96,616 Increased By 1069.7 (1.12%)
KSE30 29,957 Increased By 378.6 (1.28%)
Indian rupee hits record low hurt by weak local equities, buoyant dollar

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 10:26am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to its all-time low on Thursday, pressured by likely foreign outflows from local stocks and renewed strength in the dollar as investors tempered hopes of aggressive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The rupee declined to a low of 84.4275 in early trading, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 84.42.

It was quoted at 84.4175 as of 10:30 a.m. IST, nearly flat on the day.

Likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India helped the currency limit its losses, with traders citing strong dollar offers from state-run banks.

Benchmark Indian equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were down about 0.7% each.

Indian equities were pressured by sharp declines in the shares of Adani Group’s listed entities after its billionaire chairman was indicted in New York over his involvement in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

Shares of the group’s listed entities were down across the board, with the flagship firm Adani Enterprises slumping 20% and Adani Green shedding 18%.

Meanwhile, the dollar’s recovery on Wednesday following a three-day losing streak also kept the rupee on the defensive.

The dollar index was at 106.5 after rising 0.4% on Wednesday, while the rupee’s Asian peers were mostly rangebound.

Cautious remarks from Fed officials dented expectations of aggressive rate cuts.

Indian rupee holds ground against dollar

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday expressed discomfort with the central bank cutting interest rates while inflation continues to run above its target.

Odds of a December rate cut by the Fed have declined to 52% from 82% a week earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Heightened geopolitical risks triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict also supported the greenback.

“Markets need to monitor the dangerous escalation in the Ukraine-Russia war, now driven by increased military engagements from both sides, strategic policy shifts, and heightened international involvement,” DBS Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

