AGL 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.55%)
BOP 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
DCL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.49%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.7%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.98%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (9.17%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
MLCF 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
OGDC 195.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
PPL 156.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PTC 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
SEARL 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TOMCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.77%)
TRG 62.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.51%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.91%)
BR100 10,353 Increased By 165.9 (1.63%)
BR30 31,509 Increased By 173 (0.55%)
KSE100 96,696 Increased By 1149.6 (1.2%)
KSE30 29,988 Increased By 410 (1.39%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set for muted start; Adani stocks in focus

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 10:21am

Indian shares are likely to have a subdued start on Thursday, with attention on Adani Group following the indictment of its billionaire chairman in New York over his involvement in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,539.5, as of 08:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s close of 23,518.5.

Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended their losing streak on Tuesday, recovering from a correction.

However, the outlook remains cautious due to an average corporate earnings season and continued foreign outflows.

Risk sentiment could be further impacted after US prosecutors said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest individuals, along with his nephew Sagar Adani, have been indicted in New York.

US prosecutors alleged that Adani and seven other defendants agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure contracts expected to generate $2 billion in profit over 20 years, including the development of the country’s largest power plant project.

India’s embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for a comment.

Dollar bond prices for Adani companies fell sharply in early Asia trade.

The charges come nearly two years after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of misusing offshore tax havens, which triggered a sharp decline in Adani stocks.

Indian shares set to open higher

Since the Hindenberg Report, as of last close, only three of the conglomerate’s 10 listed entities, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements have recovered.

Indian shares have been under pressure with the benchmark indexes and the broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps dropping more than 10% from record-high levels touched in September, slipping to a technical correction.

Other Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, while Wall Street equities closed mixed overnight as worries about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions weighed on sentiment.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set for muted start; Adani stocks in focus

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories