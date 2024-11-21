AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

PCSIR informs NA Committee: Pakistan develops 36 cannabis-based products

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was informed on Wednesday that Pakistan has successfully developed 36 different cannabis-based products.

The 4th meeting of the Committee held under the chairmanship of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood. The meeting’s agenda was to receive a briefing from the chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) regarding its functions, responsibilities, and the targets set and achieved, particularly over the last three years.

The committee was briefed on key developments in scientific research, with a particular focus on advancements in cannabis-based products and other innovations by PCSIR.

The PCSIR chairman said 36 products have been developed from cannabis. He expressed concerns about challenges in marketing these products in the coming years. He said the labs have so far helped facilitate the production of ink used in elections and achieved Rs2.5 billion in exports over the last three years.

The meeting discussed the need for enhanced research in the pharmaceutical industry where the role of PCSIR is expected to grow. The committee chairman urged the completion of such projects on time and to fast-track research for addressing the rising cost of medicines.

Chairman PCSIR briefed the committee that the solarisation of PCSIR facilities has saved Rs120 million. He also noted the import of four 3D printers to Pakistan, three of which are already operational in Peshawar. These printers will be utilized for research in various sectors, including construction.

The committee also reviewed the performance of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority established last year under the Cabinet Division. Committee members urged timely funding for PCSIR projects in order to boost exports and introduce new technology in Pakistan. The committee expressed satisfaction with the briefing provided by the PCSIR. The committee also emphasised the need for the benefits of all PCSIR projects and research to be accessible to the general public.

The Chairman PCSIR provided an overview of the organization, stating that PCSIR is the largest public sector R&D body in Pakistan, with a network of 17 laboratories and units, including six technical centers across the country. The mandate of PCSIR is to conduct, promote, and guide scientific and technological research to address issues related to the establishment and development of industries in Pakistan. Additionally, PCSIR disseminates the results of its research to various sectors to support the economic development of the country.

Since its establishment, PCSIR has made significant contributions in import substitution and exports by enhancing the production activities and technological processes within both public and private sector industries.

Furthermore, the chairman and other members of the committee appreciated the efforts of Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, chairman PCSIR in the revamping of the organisation.

He welcomed the invitation by chairman PCSIR to review the latest technology development in PCSIR research complex in Lahore. The PCSIR has played an important role in human resource development, meeting the needs of academic institutions.

