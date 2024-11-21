Relocation of industry: Minister for enhancing G2G collaboration with China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgency of enhancing government-to-government (G2G) collaboration with China and directed the concerned authority for immediate identification of land for proposed Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and called for a detailed evaluation of the existing facilities in these areas.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the identification of locations for model Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the policy framework for relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan. Senior officials and representatives from relevant institutions, including the Board of Investment (BOI), attended the session.

The BOI presented a comprehensive briefing, outlining potential sites and associated policy requirements for SEZs.

While highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to providing land for Chinese industries, he explained that infrastructure development, market access, and zone management would be undertaken by Chinese companies, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

The minister directed the immediate identification of land for proposed SEZs and called for a detailed evaluation of the existing facilities in these areas. He instructed the preparation of a robust concept note to guide the formulation of policies for these industrial zones.

Iqbal underscored the importance of establishing a one-window facility to streamline processes for investors, ensuring their ease and convenience. He warned against any delays in equipping these zones with essential infrastructure and services, stating that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The minister emphasised proactive engagement with Chinese companies, mandating monthly review meetings to address their concerns and expedite progress. He also reassured participants of the government’s unwavering commitment to the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. “We will not allow any entity to disrupt the strong bond of Pak-China friendship or hinder our mutual development goals,” he affirmed.

The meeting concluded with directives to fast-track actionable plans, reinforcing the government’s vision of leveraging SEZs as catalysts for economic growth and industrial development in Pakistan.

