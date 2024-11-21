Gold prices soar

Karachi: The local gold prices saw a sizeable gain on Wednesday following a rise in the global rates, traders said. The soaring global market drove gold prices up by Rs800 to reach Rs274, 300 per tola and by Rs686 to Rs235, 161 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold bullion value gained $8 to settle at $2, 631 per ounce while silver was trading for $31 per ounce.

Locally, silver prices stood unchanged at Rs3, 250 per tola and Rs2, 786 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

