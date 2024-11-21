This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “Unpacking misconceptions about Trump” carried by the newspaper yesterday. I would like to add that one of Donald Trump’s most significant yet underreported policy promises is restoring freedom of speech and opinion to the people.

He has accused elements of the government, including Homeland Security, the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, and the deep state, of eroding these rights through mass surveillance, control of social media, manipulation of traditional media and universities, and profiling dissenting voices using big data.

In a speech Trump pledged to identify and hold accountable those responsible for undermining these rights.

He emphasized that the First Amendment, which guarantees freedoms of speech, assembly, religion, and press, has been diluted alongside the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments, which collectively safeguard privacy, due process, equal protection, and other essential liberties.

He argued that these constitutional violations must be corrected to secure America’s progress and prosperity, promising to initiate a comprehensive process to restore the nation’s constitutional integrity.

On the issue of transgender rights, Donald Trump was unequivocal and took a more religious stance. He stated clearly that in the United States, there are only two genders: male and female, with no recognition of a third gender.

He emphasized that male transgender individuals would not have the right to use female bathrooms or changing rooms, nor would schools implement segregation based on a third gender.

According to Trump, the sex assigned at birth would remain the individual’s gender for life.

During my door-to-door surveys, many expressed their strong opposition to gender reassignment through surgical procedures and chemical treatments to dissolve or alter sex organs and supported Trump’s stance, seeing it as a way to protect families, religious values, and the role of the church in society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024