Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

Press Release Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2024) at the Karachi Expo Centre.

During the visit, the COAS commended the active participation of defence manufacturers from friendly nations and observed an impressive display of arms and equipment by both domestic and international exhibitors.

A total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition of which 333 are international exhibitors while 224 are domestic exhibitors. 36 countries established exhibitors’ stalls of which 17 countries are participating for the first time.

Over 300 foreign delegates from 53 countries attended the event and showed full confidence in the exhibition and the defence industry of Pakistan. During the exhibition, COAS also engaged in meaningful interactions with foreign military officials and defence delegates present at the event.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Karachi, COAS was warmly received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander Karachi.

