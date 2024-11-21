Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,135 tonnes of cargo comprising 24,918 tonnes of import cargo and 59,217 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 24,918 comprised of 5,453 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,765 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,217 comprised of 18,512 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 602 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 5,816 tonnes of Cement, 33,550 tonnes of Clinkers & 737 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 03 ships, namely, As Paola, Casda, Ital Universo and Zhe Hai 521 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Boson, Chemroute Pegasus and Addison sailed off from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Branka’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while six more ships, MSC Positano, Atlantic Ibis, Solar Catie, Xin Xiang He, Navig8 Montiel and Kouras Queen are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 136,882 tonnes, comprising 80,579 tonnes imports cargo and 56,303 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,570 Containers (1,570 TEUs Imports& 2,000 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, ST. Michaelis, Khairpur, Milaha Ras Laffan and Atlantic Ibis & two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and Hyde Park are carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, QICT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday 20th November, while two more ships, Navios Tempo and Kuala Lumpur Express are due to arrive at port on Thursday 21st November, 2024.

