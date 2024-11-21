AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Spot rate sheds Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,900 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chashma were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Chishtian, 200 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

