AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s ruling party projected to have edge in crucial state polls

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 09:12pm

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and its allies are projected to have an edge in two crucial state elections, according to TV exit polls on Wednesday, in an apparent boost for him after a disappointing general election.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had more seats than their opponents and were likely to win the majority in elections to the state assemblies of India’s richest state of Maharashtra as well as mineral-rich Jharkhand.

The BJP currently rules Maharashtra but is in the opposition in Jharkhand.

Voting for state legislatures concluded today and votes will be counted on Saturday.

Modi’s inflation-blowing farm pivot may not be enough to win key Indian state

Exit polls, conducted by private polling firms including TV broadcasters, have a patchy record in India, where electoral outcomes are difficult to predict due to the country’s large and diverse voting population.

Modi lost his majority in parliamentary elections held between April-June earlier this year and had to depend on fickle allies to form a government. His party won state elections in the northern state of Haryana last month, an unexpected boost to his party.

Political parties in both states have rolled out a range of measures that they say will benefit farmers and women, both critical voting blocks.

Narendra Modi India BJP Jharkhand Indian election

Comments

200 characters

India’s ruling party projected to have edge in crucial state polls

Imran Khan gets bail in new Toshakana case

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

OPEC Secretary General tells COP29 oil is a gift from God

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 closes lower by 310 points

Joint military exercise between Pakistan, China begins in Pabbi

US shuts Kyiv embassy due to ‘potential significant air attack’

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

Read more stories