AGL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.8%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.86%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.86%)
DGKC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.30 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.66%)
FFL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
HUBC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.64%)
OGDC 197.89 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.24%)
PAEL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.98%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 65.42 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.07%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,800 Increased By 397.6 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,592 Increased By 735.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,895 Increased By 212.3 (0.72%)
Wheat slips but hovers near one-week peak as war in Ukraine escalates

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 10:30am

BEIJING: Chicago wheat futures slipped on Wednesday, after a three day rise, but remained near a one-week peak as rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine renewed threats of supply disruptions.

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

Soy also fell amid expectations of a bumper crop in top producer Brazil with corn following the decline.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.53% to $5.65 a bushel as of 0146 GMT, but still hovered near its highest since Nov. 12 hit on Tuesday.

  • The soybean contract was down 0.2% at $9.96 a bushel while corn slipped 0.12% to $4.27 a bushel.

  • Ukraine used US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing Biden administration on the Ukraine war’s 1,000th day.

  • Brazil is expected to harvest 167.7 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2024/25 season, a record volume that should also catapult exports and domestic processing to record highs, according to a statement from oilseed lobby Abiove on Tuesday, in its first forecast for the ongoing season.

  • Ukraine’s wheat harvest may increase to up to 25 million tons next year from an expected 22 million tons this year thanks to a larger sowing area, the first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters in an interview.

  • Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

  • European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25 season that started in July had reached 4.75 million tons by Nov. 17, up 9% compared with 4.36 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

  • Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said.

