AGL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.4%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFBL 68.72 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.29%)
FFL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.2%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.97%)
OGDC 198.09 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.34%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PPL 159.10 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.1%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,599 Increased By 742.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,894 Increased By 210.8 (0.71%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-20

Ukraine 2025 wheat crop seen rising on larger sowing area, minister says

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:42am

KYIV: Ukraine’s wheat harvest may increase to up to 25 million metric tons next year from an expected 22 million tons this year thanks to a larger sowing area, the first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters in an interview.

In the first official forecast for next year’s harvest, Vysotskiy said the sowing area could reach 5 million hectares in 2025 versus 4.6 million in 2024.

Ukraine, a global major grain grower and exporter, used to sow six million hectares of winter wheat before the Russian invasion in 2022 but reduced the area sharply after large areas have either been occupied or mined.

Ukraine harvested 22 million tons of wheat in 2024 versus average harvests of 25-28 million tons before the war.

“If we take into account the average yield, we would have at least 22 million tons (of wheat), but if the weather is positive, it could be 25 million tons,” Vysotskiy said.

“The area has grown - half a million hectares is significant. In fact, it will be up to 5 million hectares,” he added.

Winter wheat generally accounts for 95% of overall Ukrainian wheat output each year.

Vysotskiy said most of the sowing area had emerged so far, but the harvest would depend on the weather in winter and spring.

A record drought this summer and autumn led many farmers to sow grain in dry soil in the hope that autumn rains and a mild winter would allow seeds to germinate and produce a good crop.

The Ukrainian national agricultural academy said that weather in October, as well as September, was unfavourable for development of winter crops, most of which lack moisture.

Wheat wheat crop Ukraine WHEAT

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine 2025 wheat crop seen rising on larger sowing area, minister says

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories