Markets Print 2024-11-20

Cotton market: Trading volume remains low

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem...
Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:57am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs16,500 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,400 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,400 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,500 to Rs17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,800 to Rs9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,500 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

2000 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs18,100 per maund, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs17,000 to Rs17,100 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Jalal Pur were sold at Rs18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

