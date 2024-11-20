12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

The 12th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024) speaks the volume of success for this mega event.

Since its beginning, IDEAS has transformed into an iconic regional event for cutting-edge technology demonstrations as well as a unique forum of shared knowledge and expertise in the defence sector. Concurrent with ongoing strategic transformation and technological developments around the world, IDEAS offers an excellent opportunity for enhanced networking, Govt-to-Govt (G2G) growth and business expansions.

Today, the defence manufacturing sector is a major component of Pakistan’s industrial base and is demonstrating its capabilities to meet most of the essential needs of our armed forces. The progressive evolution of Pakistan’s defence industry has not only paved the way for self-reliance but has also become an international market of quality defence products. Public and private collaborations in this sector have led to a new era of technological modernism. We have not even touched the surface of the potential of manufacturing in Pakistan.

Pakistan seeks greater cooperation and collaboration with the international fraternity in the defence sector. I hope IDEAS would significantly contribute towards promoting Pakistan’s strategic partnership with our friends and would also serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

I appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Defence Production as well as the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for successfully holding a series of IDEAS to exhibit the best of Pakistan’s defence sector and promoting international cooperation in the field of defence production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024