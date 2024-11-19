AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ruthless Japan beat China to move to brink of World Cup qualification

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:34pm
Japan’s Koki Ogawa (L) fights for the ball with Indonesia’s Rizky Ridho Ramadhan (R) during the 2026 World Cup Asian qualification football match between Indonesia and Japan at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on November 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Koki Ogawa (L) fights for the ball with Indonesia’s Rizky Ridho Ramadhan (R) during the 2026 World Cup Asian qualification football match between Indonesia and Japan at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on November 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

XIAMEN: A ruthless Japan moved to the brink of qualifying for their eighth straight World Cup after beating old rivals China 3-1 away from home on Tuesday.

Headers from Koki Ogawa and Ko Itakura put runaway group leaders Japan two goals up at half time before Lin Liangming pulled one back for China early in the second half.

Ogawa snuffed out China’s hopes of a comeback with his second of the game six minutes later in front of a vociferous crowd of 45,000 in Xiamen.

Japan were playing their first senior international in China in nine years and there is a long history of rivalry between the two countries.

Tuchel’s England have ‘tools’ to win World Cup, says Carsley

There was a heavy police presence outside the Xiamen Egret Stadium, where around 750 Japan fans were expected to be in attendance.

Loud booing greeted the Japanese national anthem before kick-off and the game was briefly stopped in the first half when a fan invaded the pitch.

The win gave Japan five wins and a draw in Asian qualifying Group C and took them to within touching distance of a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will reach the showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan are at home to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in their next fixtures in March.

China gave a much-improved performance after losing 7-0 to Japan in Saitama in their opening group game.

They have six points from six games and are still in the hunt for a place at their first World Cup since 2002.

Japan made several changes to the team that beat Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta on Friday with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada among those dropping to the bench.

Ogawa opened the scoring in the 39th minute, planting a firm header past goalkeeper Wang Dalei direct from a corner.

Japan doubled their lead just before the half-time whistle and again it came from a corner.

Koki Machida flicked on Junya Ito’s delivery and Itakura was unmarked at the back post to nod the ball home.

China found the perfect reply to start the second half when Lin pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Xie Wenneng cleverly dummied Wei Shihao’s pass and Lin slotted the ball past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

China’s joy lasted just six minutes before Ogawa headed in another Ito cross to restore Japan’s two-goal cushion.

China Japan Koki Ogawa World Cup qualification

Comments

200 characters

Ruthless Japan beat China to move to brink of World Cup qualification

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Read more stories