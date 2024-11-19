AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu gives Britain lead on Slovakia in BJK Cup semis

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 07:07pm

MÁLAGA: Emma Raducanu put Britain 1-0 up on Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals on Tuesday in Malaga with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova.

Katie Boulter faces Rebecca Sramkova in the second singles rubber aiming to send four-time runners up Britain through to Wednesday’s final against Italy.

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, opened the first set with a break against Hruncakova, ranked 238th in the world, 180 places beneath her.

The Briton opened up a 5-2 lead with another break in the fifth game before Hruncakova found her footing.

The Slovakian saved a set point, breaking back for 5-3 and then consolidating as Raducanu wobbled but then closed out comfortably on her serve.

Italy ousts Iga Swiatek, Poland to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Sidelined with a foot injury since mid-September until this week, the 22-year-old at times struggled with her opponent’s power but was otherwise superior.

Raducanu broke in the fifth and seventh games to serve for the set but could not polish it off at the first opportunity as Hruncakova resisted.

She eventually sealed her victory with a strong serve which the Slovakian could not return.

“Every match is extremely challenging and as the tournament progresses more and more, I think today was a really really tough battle,” said Raducanu, who enjoyed strong British support in the arena.

“(She) has a huge ball strike, and despite her rank she plays much above that.”

Jasmine Paolini’s Italy defeated Poland and Iga Swiatek with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu

Comments

200 characters

Raducanu gives Britain lead on Slovakia in BJK Cup semis

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Oil slips on Sverdrup field restart, geopolitical fears support

Read more stories