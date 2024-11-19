AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 05:13pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces would never surrender to Russia, 1,000 days after Moscow launched its brutal invasion, while the Kremlin also pledged victory and escalated its nuclear sabre-rattling.

The grim anniversary opened with an overnight Russian strike in the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy that gutted a Soviet-era resident building and killed at least nine people, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published images of rescue workers hauling bodies from the debris and called on Kyiv’s allies to “force” the Kremlin into peace.

The foreign ministry echoed Zelensky’s comments in a statement marking the anniversary by calling on allies to ramp up their military support to bring about a “sustainable” end to the war.

“Ukraine will never submit to the occupiers, and the Russian military will be punished for violating international law,” the ministry said.

“We need peace through strength, not appeasement,” the ministry added, referring to growing calls for Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia to end the war.

The Kremlin also vowed to defeat Ukraine.

Germany to send 4,000 AI-guided drones to Ukraine

“The military operation against Kyiv continues … and will be completed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Russia’s preferred language for its invasion.

The comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree broadening the scope for when Moscow will consider using nuclear weapons in a clear warning to the West and Ukraine.

Deadly dorm strike

The Kremlin says the move, which enables Russia to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state if they are supported by nuclear powers, was “necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation.”

It comes just after the United States gave Kyiv permission to use long-range missiles to strike military targets inside Russia.

Russian strike kills seven, including a child, in northeast Ukraine: Zelensky

The EU’s outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell pressed member states Tuesday to align with Washington in allowing Kyiv to strike inside Russia using donated long-range missiles.

A Russian attack in Sumy hit a dormitory in the town of Glukhiv, which had a pre-war population around 30,000 people and lies just 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Kursk region in Russia, where Ukrainian troops captured swathes of territory after launching a major ground offensive in August.

The drone attack killed nine people including a child, the emergency services said, adding that four people were likely under the rubble.

Russia, Chinese foreign ministers discuss ties, Ukraine, Korean Peninsula on G20 sidelines

In total, Kyiv said that Russia had launched 87 drones over Ukraine during the night, and that 51 were shot down.

The strike on Sumy comes just days after another Russian aerial bombardment in the border region killed 12 people and wounded 84.

‘Chronic’ Russian violations

A separate missile strike on Monday on the UNESCO-protected city of Odesa in southern Ukraine left 10 dead and 55 wounded.

Ukrainian forces have steadily been losing ground in the Kursk region and have warned that Russia has amassed a force of some 50,000 troops, including North Korean forces, to wrest back the region.

The anniversary of Russia’s invasion – launched on February 24, 2022 – comes at a perilous time for Ukrainian forces across the front, particularly near the war-battered cities of Kupiansk and Pokrovsk.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of deploying banned chemical substances to advance and on Tuesday urged its allies respond to a report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) watchdog that said it had found banned riot control gas in Ukrainian soil samples from the front line.

“Russia’s use of banned chemicals on the battlefield once again demonstrates Russia’s chronic disregard for international law,” the foreign ministry said.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war weapons for Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working to enhance economic, investment cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Oil slips on Sverdrup field restart, geopolitical fears support

Read more stories