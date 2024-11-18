AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to send 4,000 AI-guided drones to Ukraine

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2024 06:49pm

BERLIN: Germany on Monday said that it was delivering 4,000 AI-guided drones to Ukraine, even as it has refused to send Kyiv the long-range Taurus missile system.

Berlin has been the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters at an event in Bavaria that the drones being provided “were directed and supported by artificial intelligence” and that they could “take out the enemy’s electronic drone defences”.

The drones “can be delivered very quickly” and could be “deployed 30-40 kilometres (19-25 miles) behind the front line and hit combat posts, logistics hubs among other targets”, Pistorius said.

German FM warns of ‘consequences’ if China drone aid to Russia confirmed

Along some parts of the front line in Ukraine, such a distance would reach into Russian territory.

Berlin had announced in June its intention to deliver drones to Ukraine but had not given details on their specifications.

Despite the unmanned aerial vehicles being nicknamed “mini-Taurus” by the German media, the government was careful to point out they don’t have the same range.

“These are tactical drones with a restricted range,” defence ministry spokesman Natalie Jenning told reporters at a government press conference on Monday.

“There is no connection to the Taurus (system) as has been sketched out in some of the media coverage,” she added.

The current government headed by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to supply Ukraine with the Taurus system, fearing that the move could draw Russia and the West into a more direct conflict.

Kyiv’s repeated appeals for the missiles, which have a reach of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles), have been in vain.

The government on Monday stressed that its position was unchanged, despite US President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Scholz’s continued resistance comes despite Russian forces having made rapid gains in recent weeks, and Moscow’s decision to deploy North Korean troops to aid its war effort.

Some in the chancellor’s own government have contradicted his stance.

Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who will lead the Green party into a snap general election in February, said that he would deliver the Taurus system to Ukraine if he were chancellor.

The main opposition party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is currently leading in opinion polls, has also said it is in favour of sending the missiles to Kyiv.

Germany Ukraine Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Boris Pistorius AI guided drone

Comments

200 characters

Germany to send 4,000 AI-guided drones to Ukraine

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 reaches another record high, closes shy of 95,000

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians in Gaza, some in attacks on tents, say medics

Stoinis lets rip as Australia crush Pakistan for T20 series whitewash

Read more stories