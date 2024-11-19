Russian strike kills seven, including a child, in northeast Ukraine: Zelensky

KYIV: A Russian strike overnight killed seven people including a child in the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, which has faced an increase in deadly attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

Sumy lies across the border from the Kursk region in Russia, where Ukrainian troops captured swathes of territory after launching a major ground offensive in August.

The town of Glukhiv, which Zelensky said had been struck in the attack, had a pre-war population around 30,000 people and lies just 10 kilometres from the border with Russia.

“Last night, a drone hit Glukhiv, destroying a dormitory at one of the local educational institutions. Tragically, as of now, we know that seven people, including a child, were killed in this attack,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

He posted a video he said was from the scene showing rescue workers sifting through rubble and removing one of the people killed in the strike in a black body bag at dawn.

“More than 10 others were injured, including two children, and there may still be people trapped under the rubble,” Zelensky added.

The attack comes two days after a Russian missile strike killed eight people including a child in Sumy.

Russia’s aerial bombardments have levelled entire districts near the front line and decimated energy facilities across Ukraine.