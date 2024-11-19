AGL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 129.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.6%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.21%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
DGKC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
FFBL 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 111.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.22%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.22%)
NBP 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.56%)
OGDC 194.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.27%)
PAEL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
PPL 154.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.46%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.26%)
PTC 18.36 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.87%)
SEARL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.04%)
TOMCL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.46%)
TREET 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.5 (0.75%)
BR30 31,391 Increased By 203.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,804 Increased By 808.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 29,716 Increased By 234.5 (0.8%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

PSATF delegation calls on TDAP chairman

Press Release Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:07am

KARACHI: The PSATF delegation led by its chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon had a productive meeting with Zubair Motiwala, the CEO of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Monday.

During the meeting the PSATF delegation discussed Africa potential of 3.1 trillion dollars economy versus Pakistan exports to Africa which is just about 2.0 billion dollars. The main hurdles to exports from Pakistan are high duty structures, for example, import duty in South Africa are Apparel @ 40%, Yarn @ 15% and Fabrics @ 22%.

The chairman of PSATF stressed the need of signing of PTA and FTA with top 10 economies in Africa and other high growth countries to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Southern Africa and also East Africa.

He said that the PASTF will strive to achieve this target of $50 billion exports of Pakistan products and services to Africa region by 2030.

Rafiq Memon also highlighted the recent productive discussions held with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Board of Investment (BOI) in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TDAP PSATF Muhammad Rafiq Memon

Comments

200 characters

PSATF delegation calls on TDAP chairman

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories