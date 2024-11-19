PSATF delegation calls on TDAP chairman

KARACHI: The PSATF delegation led by its chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon had a productive meeting with Zubair Motiwala, the CEO of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Monday.

During the meeting the PSATF delegation discussed Africa potential of 3.1 trillion dollars economy versus Pakistan exports to Africa which is just about 2.0 billion dollars. The main hurdles to exports from Pakistan are high duty structures, for example, import duty in South Africa are Apparel @ 40%, Yarn @ 15% and Fabrics @ 22%.

The chairman of PSATF stressed the need of signing of PTA and FTA with top 10 economies in Africa and other high growth countries to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Southern Africa and also East Africa.

He said that the PASTF will strive to achieve this target of $50 billion exports of Pakistan products and services to Africa region by 2030.

Rafiq Memon also highlighted the recent productive discussions held with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Board of Investment (BOI) in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024