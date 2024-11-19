PCGA data indicates decline in cotton production

LAHORE: Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Technology Transfer Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute, has raised alarm over the concerning decline in cotton production across Pakistan, as indicated by the latest data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

The figures, released today (Monday), show that by 15 November 2024, cotton arrivals total only 4,893,948 bales, reflecting a sharp 33.61% decrease from the 7,370,624 bales recorded on the same date in 2023.

The report highlights a significant drop in cotton output across all major producing provinces. In Punjab, production has decreased by 34.54%, with 2.24 million bales harvested this year compared to 3.43 million bales in 2023. Sindh has also experienced a 32.82% reduction, producing 2.65 million bales, compared to 3.94 million bales last year. Meanwhile, Balochistan has produced only 149,900 bales, further emphasizing the nationwide decline in production.

Sajid Mahmood identified several key factors contributing to this downturn, including delayed sowing of early cotton, extreme heatwaves reaching 48°C, resulting in fruit shedding, unexpected flooding rains, and widespread pest infestations, particularly from pink bollworm and whitefly. Furthermore, an 18% tax on domestically produced cotton has led to a significant number of unregistered bales, which have not been accounted for in the official records.

As a result of this reduced domestic production, Pakistan is now faced with importing over 5 million bales, a move that will cost the national economy approximately 2 billion dollars. The United States has emerged as Pakistan’s largest cotton exporter

this year.

Mahmood underscored the lack of a reasonable support price for cotton as one of the primary reasons for the reduced cultivation of cotton, with farmers shifting to alternative crops. The growing prominence of sugarcane and rice in the cotton belt has further diminished the acreage dedicated to cotton cultivation. Additionally, the absence of adequate investment in cotton research and development has exacerbated the situation.

He also pointed out the critical role of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the country’s apex body for cotton research and policy, which has been largely inactive in recent years, leading to fragmented efforts across the sector. Mahmood stressed that without a unified, centralised approach to research, development, and policy implementation, the cotton industry cannot achieve the desired outcomes.

In light of these challenges, Sajid Mahmood called for urgent, decisive action at the national level to address the crisis. He emphasized the need for a fair and competitive support price for cotton, increased investments in research and development, and the establishment of a strong, active apex body to coordinate efforts across provinces. He urged both government and industry stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure the revival of Pakistan’s cotton industry, emphasizing the importance of a unified, strategic approach to reversing the ongoing decline.

