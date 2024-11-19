AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Copper edges down on uncertainty

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

LONDON: Copper prices dipped on Monday as investors awaited more news about potential US tariffs and Chinese stimulus, while aluminium retreated as the market digested news about China’s scrapping of export rebates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.3% to $8,978 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having shed 11% since touching a four-month high on Sept. 30.

“The initial election response has faded for now. The dollar stopped rallying further, so that’s adding some stability back into the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The market is looking into January and trying to gauge what kind of impact tariffs and trade wars will have on demand, so for now, that will keep the market trading very cautiously.” The dollar index eased slightly on Monday, having touched a one-year peak on Friday after surging following the US election. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Some industrial consumers were taking the opportunity of lower prices to buy, but Sandeep Daga, a director at the Metal Intelligence Centre, said he does not expect that to last. He expects LME copper could fall to as low as $7,000 a ton in the second quarter of 2025. LME aluminium dropped 2.3% to $2,587.50 a ton after surging by 5.3% on Friday after China announced it would cancel a 13% tax rebate for exports of aluminium products.

While the move is likely to reduce exports of semi-fabricated aluminium, Citi said in a note that it had left its three-month price target of $2,600 unchanged, saying the bullishness could dissipate. Lead gave up its gains and was down 0.1% at $1,955 a ton after LME inventories jumped by 49,500 tons or 27% to 234,725.

The inflow was likely a party delivering against a short or bearish position ahead of the November contract expiry on Wednesday, said Alastair Munro at broker Marex. A large net inflow of zinc into LME warehouses - 11,050 tons - was also probably a delivery by a short position holder, he added. LME zinc lost 0.9% to $2,921 a ton, nickel was little changed at $15,545 and tin edged up 0.4% at $28,850.

