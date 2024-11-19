AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Markets Print 2024-11-19

Gold rebounds after six-session losing streak as dollar rally pauses

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rebounded on Monday, having posted losses in the previous six sessions, with gains driven by a pause in the US dollar’s rally, while investors await comments from the Federal Reserve officials for clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,593.32 per ounce by 1206 GMT, moving away from a two-month low hit on Thursday. US gold futures were up 1.1% at $2,597.80.

Last week, gold prices saw their biggest weekly decline in over three years as expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the Fed boosted the dollar.

However, the dollar was holding flat below Thursday’s one-year high after rising 1.6% last week. A softer dollar makes bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“We can look to the dollar for a significant part of the current gold price corrections ... I’m not saying you’ve found a solid physical floor yet, but clearly, some opportunistic buying is coming in to support the market as well,” independent analyst Ross Norman said. “As the year ends, we will see volatility in gold prices and there’ll be some books clearing and profit-taking, regardless of what the Fed does in December.” Recent US economic data has reduced expectations for a December rate cut by the Fed. At least seven US central bank officials are due to speak this week.

Higher interest rates make holding gold, which doesn’t pay any interest, less attractive. “President Trump’s inauguration is likely to see an ongoing strengthening of the USD (US dollar), which is negative for gold in the short to medium term.

However, as his stated policies are likely to be significantly inflationary in the long term, this will benefit gold,” said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

Spot silver rose 1.8% to $30.74 per ounce, platinum added 1.6% at $953.34 and palladium climbed 2.1% to $970.48.

