Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,183 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,350 tonnes of import cargo and 130,833 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 140,350 comprised of 49,989 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,620 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 85,741 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 130,833 comprised of 67,859 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 373 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,814 tonnes of Cement, 41,675 tonnes of Clinkers & 15,112 tonnes of Mill Scale.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Value, Camellia 8 & Msc Positano berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely, X-Press Carina, Wan Hai 626, Northern Practise, Kota Manis, Xing Ning Hai & Navig 8 Montiel sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Golden Sun and Milaha Qatar are left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, TSS Amber, Crimson Delight, Xin Xiang He, Kouras Queen and Crimson are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,030 tonnes, comprising 106,393 tonnes imports cargo and 18,637 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,066 Containers (1,750 TEUs Imports& 316 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Solar Catie, Sanmar Raga and Yannis Pittas are carrying Container, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday 18th November, while two more container ship, MSC Branka and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 19th November, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024