AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Markets Print 2024-11-19

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,183 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,350 tonnes of import cargo and 130,833 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 140,350 comprised of 49,989 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,620 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 85,741 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 130,833 comprised of 67,859 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 373 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,814 tonnes of Cement, 41,675 tonnes of Clinkers & 15,112 tonnes of Mill Scale.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Value, Camellia 8 & Msc Positano berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely, X-Press Carina, Wan Hai 626, Northern Practise, Kota Manis, Xing Ning Hai & Navig 8 Montiel sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Golden Sun and Milaha Qatar are left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, TSS Amber, Crimson Delight, Xin Xiang He, Kouras Queen and Crimson are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,030 tonnes, comprising 106,393 tonnes imports cargo and 18,637 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,066 Containers (1,750 TEUs Imports& 316 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Solar Catie, Sanmar Raga and Yannis Pittas are carrying Container, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PIBT respectively on Monday 18th November, while two more container ship, MSC Branka and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Tuesday 19th November, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust

