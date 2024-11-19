AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-19

Iron ore futures firm

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures clawed up towards the psychological level of $100 a metric ton on Monday, underpinned by firm near-term demand and revived hopes of further economic stimulus from top consumer China.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 2.78% at $99.4 a ton, as of 0700 GMT, after touching the intraday high at $100.3 a ton earlier the session. It fell by more than 5% last week.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 1.87% higher at 761 yuan ($105.08) a metric ton. Analysts said near-term demand for the key steelmaking ingredient remained strong, supporting prices.

The average daily hot metal output among steelmakers surveyed was up 0.8% week-on-week at 2.36 million tons, as of Nov 15, the highest since early August, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Shanghai said on Monday that it would reduce some taxes on real estate transactions, effective from Dec 1, a move that will support the local property market, according to a state media report.

Hopes resurfaced that Beijing may announce more stimulus in the coming months after a string of disappointing data in the property sector, the largest steel consumer in the world’s second-largest economy, despite a raft of stimulus unveiled since late-September. “With Beijing quite open about keeping its powder dry ahead of potentially higher tariffs in 2025, we think the possibility of additional stimulus measures is high,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “This should keep sentiment in the iron ore and steel industry relatively buoyant,” they added, reiterating short-term price target of $95 a ton.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal and coke up 0.51% and 0.65%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced. Rebar edged 0.06% higher, hot-rolled coil added 0.38%, wire rod climbed 0.53% and stainless steel edged up 0.15%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures firm

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories