AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-19

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, hurt by concerns that the US Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest-rate cuts, while the Qatar and Saudi indices rose amid higher oil prices.

Investors increased bets on the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged at its December meeting and dialed back expectations for easing in 2025.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies there are pegged to the US dollar.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in utilities, consumer staples and industry sectors.

Gulf Navigation Holding, or GULFNAV, dropped 7% to 5.29 dirhams per share, its lowest in nearly 1-1/2 years. The maritime and shipping firm posted an 84% decrease in quarterly net profit on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index snapped two sessions of gains, falling 0.6% in its biggest daily loss in over a month. Conglomerate International Holding and its unit Alpha Dhabi slipped 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

However, Lulu Retail gained 1%, the stock’s first session of gains since it debuted trading on Thursday.

The Middle East’s biggest hypermarket chains operator, Lulu, raised $1.72 billion in its initial public offering, the UAE’s largest listing so far this year.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.4%, aided by a 1.7% gain in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, and a 1.1% increase in Barwa Real Estate.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.2%, with Saudi Aramco gaining 0.5%. The oil major said it and Sinopec Corp have started constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in southeast China’s Fujian province.

Among other gainers, Banan Real Estate surged 7.7% after the Exchange approved its transfer to the main market.

Oil prices Fed

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed’s rate-cut caution

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories