AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh to seek extradition of ousted Sheikh Hasina: govt

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2024 04:17pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh will seek the extradition of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was toppled in a revolution in August and fled to India, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said.

Dhaka has already issued an arrest warrant for 77-year-old Hasina – last seen arriving in neighbouring India after fleeing by helicopter as crowds stormed her palace.

Hasina has been summoned to appear in court in Dhaka on Monday to face charges of “massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity”, but she remains in exile in India.

Yunus said his administration was focused on ensuring those guilty of cracking down on the protests to oust Hasina faced justice.

Several of her former government ministers, who were detained and held in custody, are expected in court to face similar charges.

“We have already taken initiatives to try those responsible for enforced disappearances, murders, and the mass killings during the July-August uprising,” Yunus said on Sunday.

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was appointed to lead the government as “chief advisor” on August 9, days after the end of Hasina’s 15 years of iron-fisted rule.

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Yunus, in a speech to the nation marking 100 days in power since a student-led revolution, said he had spoken to Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

“We will seek the extradition of the ousted autocrat from India,” Yunus said, referring to Hasina.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh said it would request an Interpol “red notice” alert for fugitive leaders of Hasina’s regime.

Red notices issued by the global police body alert law enforcement agencies worldwide about fugitives.

India is a member of Interpol, but the red notice does not mean New Delhi must hand Hasina over.

Member countries can “apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person”, according to the group, which organises police cooperation between 196 member countries.

‘Request your patience’

Yunus, a microfinance pioneer, is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the “extremely tough” challenge of restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation of around 170 million people.

He also begged the country’s “patience” to prepare for the much-awaited poll, vowing an election commission would be formed “within a few days”.

But Yunus said he could not give a timeframe for the elections, saying it was dependent on a raft of reforms.

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

“I promise that we will hold the much-anticipated election once the necessary and essential reforms are complete,” he said in the broadcast.

“I request your patience until then. We aim to build an electoral system that will endure for decades. For this, we need some time.”

Crisis Group analyst Thomas Kean has called the challenge facing Yunus “monumental”, warning of that “cracks are emerging in the fragile alliance” that pushed him into power.

“For now, Yunus and his colleagues have widespread support, but popular expectations are double-edged,” the thinktank said in a report on Thursday.

“If the interim administration falters in making reforms, the outcome is likely to be an early election with little progress; in the worst-case scenario, the military could assume power.”

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh to seek extradition of ousted Sheikh Hasina: govt

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

PM Shehbaz briefed on IMF talks, reviews economic situation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Banks start receiving Hajj applications from today

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians in Gaza, some in attacks on tents, say medics

Stoinis lets rip as Australia crush Pakistan for T20 series whitewash

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Read more stories