Kremlin says US decision on long-range strikes would stoke tension

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that if the United States allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike far into Russia then it would lead to a rise in tension and deepen the involvement of the United States in the conflict.

Reuters, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the decision, reported on Sunday that the Joe Biden administration has decided to allow Ukraine to make strikes with US-made weapons deep into sovereign Russian territory.

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the outgoing administration of Joe Biden was adding fuel to the fire and seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.