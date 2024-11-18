AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024
Kremlin says US decision on long-range strikes would stoke tension

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:45pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that if the United States allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike far into Russia then it would lead to a rise in tension and deepen the involvement of the United States in the conflict.

Reuters, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the decision, reported on Sunday that the Joe Biden administration has decided to allow Ukraine to make strikes with US-made weapons deep into sovereign Russian territory.

Russian lawmaker says Biden is risking WW3 with missile decision

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the outgoing administration of Joe Biden was adding fuel to the fire and seeking to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

