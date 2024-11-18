AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain in early trade on firmer oil prices

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in the early trading on Monday, tracking higher oil prices after fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated over the weekend.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, edged up, with Brent trading 0.5% higher at $71.36 a barrel by 0810 GMT.

Russia unleashed its largest air strike on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, causing severe damage to the country’s power system.

Most Gulf markets fall on Fed rate cut concerns

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.1%, supported by a 1.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 1% gain in Lulu Retail.

International Holding Company extended its rally to a third straight session, rising 0.3%.

The conglomerate, IHC, said on Thursday it has launched a share buyback program worth 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion).

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.5% with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, rising 1.9%, and Qatar Fuel adding 0.5%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, helped by gains in finance, materials, real estate and energy sectors.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, rose 1.2% and Saudi Arabian Mining added 2.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in most sectors with Emaar Properties falling 0.7% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems slipping 2.6%.

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain in early trade on firmer oil prices

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Pakistan skittled for 117 in final T20 against Australia

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Read more stories