Most Gulf markets gain in early trade on firmer oil prices

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in the early trading on Monday, tracking higher oil prices after fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated over the weekend.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, edged up, with Brent trading 0.5% higher at $71.36 a barrel by 0810 GMT.

Russia unleashed its largest air strike on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, causing severe damage to the country’s power system.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.1%, supported by a 1.6% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and a 1% gain in Lulu Retail.

International Holding Company extended its rally to a third straight session, rising 0.3%.

The conglomerate, IHC, said on Thursday it has launched a share buyback program worth 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion).

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.5% with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, rising 1.9%, and Qatar Fuel adding 0.5%. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, helped by gains in finance, materials, real estate and energy sectors.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, rose 1.2% and Saudi Arabian Mining added 2.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, weighed down by losses in most sectors with Emaar Properties falling 0.7% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems slipping 2.6%.