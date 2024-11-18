AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
DGKC 85.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
FCCL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.54%)
FFBL 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
FFL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.57%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
MLCF 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 60.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.61%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.54%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (7.19%)
SEARL 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.75%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
TREET 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
UNITY 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 10,105 Increased By 19.7 (0.2%)
BR30 31,212 Increased By 42.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 94,765 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 29,385 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.08%)
China, HK stocks rise on regulator guidelines; tariff threat looms

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 11:44am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday after Chinese regulators urged listed companies to bolster share prices through “market value management”, while October data showed some signs of possible stabilisation in China’s economy.

China stocks log biggest weekly loss as data disappoints

  • However, the markets face headwinds next year as Donald Trump’s presidency will likely threaten China’s fragile economic recovery, prompting Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to downgrade their market forecasts.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 1.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2%. Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng was up 1.2%.

  • China’s securities regulator published guidelines after market close on Friday, urging the main index constituents - whose shares trade below book value - to take concrete steps to lift prices, including undertaking mergers and acquisitions, employee stock incentive schemes, cash dividend payouts and share buybacks.

  • China-listed banks, most of which trade below book value, jumped 2.8% and were on track for their best day in a month.

  • Other sectors with relatively low valuations, including infrastructure and insurance also gained.

  • Sentiment was also aided by October data showing improvement in retail sales - a bolometer of China’s consumption.

  • An index of new energy vehicle (EV) makers rose after state media reported that Chinese and European teams reached “technical consensus” in recent trade talks around EVs.

  • In Hong Kong, property and financial stocks led gains.

  • Goldman Sachs trimmed its recommendation on Hong Kong shares to “underweight” from “market weight”, saying Hong Kong stocks were cheap but were likely to miss out on the benefits of China’s economic support.

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded China to slight “underweight” from “equal weight” in its emerging markets coverage, warning that the country’s reflationary battle and US policies “will likely cast a significant shadow over China’s market trajectory in the next 12 months.”

  • Further US tariff hikes and other restrictive measures against China will create “even stronger headwinds on corporate earnings and market valuation in the coming months.”

China and Hong Kong stocks

