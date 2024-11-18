AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-18

Sterling heads for worst weekly performance since Jan

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

LONDON: The pound headed for its biggest weekly loss since January on Friday, under pressure from weak UK economic data and a surging dollar that is getting a lift from investors’ conviction that Donald Trump’s policies will drive up US growth and inflation.

Britain’s economy contracted unexpectedly in September and growth slowed to a crawl over the third quarter, data showed on Friday.

Sterling was unchanged on the day at $1.26795, around its lowest since May and set for a 2% decline this week, its largest weekly loss since January.

President-elect Trump has vowed to levy hefty tariffs on the imports of some of the United States’ biggest trading partners, while at the same time cutting taxes at home and loosening a raft of regulations on anything from energy to cryptocurrencies.

The likely impact is a rise in US inflation and a possible boost to domestic growth, which has sent the dollar to its highest in around a year and eroded the pound’s erstwhile strength against the US currency.

Sterling has turned negative on the year against the dollar for the first time since July, down 0.4%. For most of 2024, it’s been the best-performing major currency, on the grounds that UK interest rates will take longer to fall meaningfully than US ones.

With the Federal Reserve looking increasingly likely to cut rates only gradually, given the outlook for a high-inflation, high-growth macro backdrop, the dollar could have more yield appeal than the pound.

Money markets show traders think the Bank of England is expected to cut UK rates to around 2% by next December, compared with a projected 3.84% from the Fed.

“We believe that if UK economic data continues to disappoint, the BoE may become more focused on reviving growth,” BBVA strategist Roberto Cobo said.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling heads for worst weekly performance since Jan

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories