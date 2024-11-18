AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
2024-11-18

India’s successful test of hypersonic missile puts it among elite group

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

NEW DELHI: India has successfully tested a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile, it said on Sunday, attaining a key milestone in military development that puts it in a small group of nations possessing the advanced technology.

The global push for hypersonic weapons figures in the efforts of some countries, such as India, which is striving to develop advanced long-range missiles, along with China, Russia and the United States.

The Indian missile, developed by the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation and industry partners, is designed to carry payloads for ranges exceeding 1,500 km (930 miles) for the armed forces, the government said in a statement.

“The flight data ... confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with high degree of accuracy,” it added. The test-firing took place from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the eastern coast of Odisha state on Saturday, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the test a “historic achievement” in a post on X, adding that it placed India among a select group of nations possessing such critical and advanced technologies.

India elite group

