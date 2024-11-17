AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Nov 17, 2024
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title with DP World Tour Championship win

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 06:38pm

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship for the third time and claimed his sixth Race to Dubai title in the process on Sunday.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland made a crucial birdie on the par-4 16th hole to break a deadlock with Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard.

He then birdied the par-5 18th hole for a three-under-par 69 that took him to 15-under for the four days and was enough for a two-shot win.

Rasmus, who was trying to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother Nicolai and take the trophy back to Denmark for a second year in a row, made a stunning 22-footer par save on the 17th hole, but could not put the pressure on McIlroy on the 18th as he settled for a par and a final round score of 71.

McIlroy in three-way tie for Dubai lead

McIlroy, who started with a bogey and then made four successive birdies, dropped a couple of shots around the turn to be tied with Hojgaard after 15 holes at 13-under.

He finally edged ahead with a stunning second shot on the par-4 16th hole from 137 yards to less than a foot for his fifth birdie of the day and drained a six-footer on the final hole.

Including the Zurich Classic that the world number three claimed alongside Shane Lowry, it was McIlroy’s fourth worldwide win of the season and secured him the Race to Dubai crown.

Australia’s Adam Scott and Ireland’s Lowry shot final-round 68s to tie for third place at 11-under par alongside France’s Antoine Rozner. England’s Tyrrell Hatton was solo 6th at 10-under.

The 10 players who earned their PGA Tour cards include Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence of South Africa, England’s Paul Waring, Dane Niklas Norgaard, Swede Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner of France, Italy’s Matteo Manassero, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino and Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland.

