AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Markets Print 2024-11-17

Gold set for biggest weekly fall in 3 years

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

NEW YORK: Gold prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly decline in over three years as expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, denting allure for bullion among investors.

Spot gold lost 0.1% to $2,565.49 per ounce as of 01:44 p.m. ET (1842 GMT). Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday. US gold futures settled 0.1% lower at $2,570.10.

The dollar was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. US Treasury yields, meanwhile, extended gains after data showed retail sales in the world’s largest economy rose more than expected last month. “All the uncertainties, specifically the short-term uncertainties have been removed from the mix. Now gold is just going back to basic fundamentals,” said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold. Economists believe President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans would stoke inflation, potentially slowing the Fed’s rate easing cycle. Higher interest rates make holding gold less attractive as it is a non-yielding asset.

Speaking on Thursday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank did not need to rush to lower interest rates. Markets now see a 62% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, down from 83% a day before, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

