Lebanon says 3 children among 6 dead in Israel strike on east

AFP Published November 16, 2024

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country on Saturday killed six people including three children.

An “Israeli enemy strike on Khraybeh resulted in the deaths of six people including three children, one of whom was three years old, and the wounding of 11, including five children”, the ministry said. Lebanon’s official National News Agency said an Israeli strike on the village killed six people from the same family.

