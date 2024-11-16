AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China willing to be partners, friends with US, Chinese envoy says

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2024 10:54am

SHANGHAI: China is willing to be partners and friends with the United States, China’s ambassador to Washington said, seeking to strengthen dialogue between the world’s two largest economies.

China has no plan to surpass or replace the United States, Xie Feng said in a speech in Hong Kong on Friday, addressing Chinese officials and the U.S. ambassador to China.

Beijing is seeking to reset relations with Washington ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency in January.

Trump has pledged to impose tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60%, but Beijing and Chinese companies hope his protectionist policies will also irk U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, giving China an opening to increase its global influence and improve trade ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Friday for rejecting unilateralism and protectionism in favour of economic globalisation.

However, some analysts say China’s pitch as a counterbalance to a Trump-led United States has lost its shine compared to 2016, when Trump was first elected.

US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data

The Sino-U.S. partnership is never a zero-sum game, Xie said, adding that the two nations have great potential to work together on areas including trade, agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence and public health.

Xie emphasised a “tone of dialogue” to address each side’s concerns, saying “it is entirely possible bring issues to the table to communicate frankly, seek solutions on equal footing”.

He said Taiwan is the biggest “flashpoint” that could lead to conflict and confrontation between Beijing and Washington and called for clear opposition to “separatists” in Taiwan.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

China US China US relation

Comments

200 characters

China willing to be partners, friends with US, Chinese envoy says

Macro-fiscal forecasts for budget: IMF asks govt to strengthen capacity of FD

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Australia win toss, bat in 2nd T20 against Pakistan

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Read more stories