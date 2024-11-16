AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-16

Asian currencies take a breather after volatile week

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies found some support on Friday after a volatile past few sessions, with the Singapore dollar and Thai baht creeping higher, while Malaysia’s ringgit held its ground despite a slowdown in growth in the third quarter.

Stocks in the region were a mixed bag with shares in Indonesia losing 1.3% to fall to their lowest since early August, while those in the Philippines advanced 1.6% breaking a seven-day losing streak.

Emerging market assets have been under pressure since early last week on the view that US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could further stoke inflation which could mean fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“Optimism that was initially sparked by Fed easing bets around the middle of the year have largely evaporated,” DBS analysts said.

“Against this challenging backdrop, scope for Asia central bank easing has become more restrained while investor sentiment on local currency bonds/rates have also become more muted.”

Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht have lost 3% and 3.8%, respectively, since Nov. 5 as their open, trade-reliant economies, particularly with China, make them vulnerable to any tariff-related headwinds. On the day, the ringgit was steady while stocks in Kuala Lumpur inched lower after third-quarter economic growth came in line with expectations but slowed from an 18-month high in the previous quarter.

The central bank maintained its growth outlook for this year between 4.8% and 5.3%, and noted the US elections results could usher in near-term volatility but that it was too early to speak on the impact.

The South Korean won, highly sensitive to the yuan and trade relations with the United States, has also lost more than 1% since the outcome of the US elections became clear.

Asian currencies Malaysia’s ringgit

