AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-16

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 15, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Nov-24      13-Nov-24      12-Nov-24      11-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105324       0.105008        0.10489       0.105358
Euro                             0.802932       0.806382       0.805611       0.806503
Japanese yen                    0.0048975      0.0048978     0.00493396      0.0049459
U.K. pound                       0.964806       0.967635       0.973038       0.975777
U.S. dollar                      0.762301       0.758662       0.758793       0.757209
Algerian dinar                   0.005705      0.0056788     0.00568731      0.0056604
Australian dollar                0.493285       0.495937       0.497389       0.499304
Botswana pula                    0.055648      0.0556858       0.055923      0.0564878
Brazilian real                   0.131706       0.131468       0.131534       0.130612
Brunei dollar                    0.566514         0.5668       0.568257       0.570145
Canadian dollar                  0.543453       0.542677       0.544172
Chilean peso                    0.0007766      0.0007712     0.00077391      0.0007862
Czech koruna                    0.0317374      0.0318658      0.0317327      0.0318262
Danish krone                     0.107642       0.108098       0.108004       0.108148
Indian rupee                    0.0090315      0.0089882     0.00899032      0.0089733
Israeli New Shekel               0.203389       0.202797       0.202399
Korean won                      0.0005417      0.0005415     0.00054382      0.0005466
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47822         2.4688        2.47083        2.46768
Malaysian ringgit                0.169891       0.170333       0.171421       0.171995
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160539      0.0160061      0.0161341      0.0160719
Mexican peso                    0.0371963      0.0368238      0.0368896       0.037027
New Zealand dollar                0.44789       0.449128       0.452734       0.451713
Norwegian krone                 0.0682821      0.0685437      0.0686299       0.068426
Omani rial                        1.98258        1.97311        1.97345        1.96933
Peruvian sol                                    0.199911       0.200686       0.201065
Philippine peso                 0.0129851         0.0129      0.0129604       0.012963
Polish zloty                     0.184935       0.185705       0.185022
Qatari riyal                     0.209423       0.208424        0.20846       0.208024
Russian ruble                   0.0076986      0.0077127     0.00774627      0.0077302
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20328        0.20231       0.202345       0.201922
Singapore dollar                 0.566514         0.5668       0.568257       0.570145
South African rand              0.0417784      0.0419007      0.0419306      0.0428756
Swedish krona                   0.0692004      0.0695787      0.0697982      0.0695741
Swiss franc                      0.856999       0.859771       0.861628       0.861199
Thai baht                       0.0217757      0.0218295      0.0218471       0.022078
Trinidadian dollar               0.112913        0.11224       0.112341       0.111759
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20757       0.206579       0.206615
Uruguayan peso                  0.0177817      0.0176848       0.017867      0.0178929
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories