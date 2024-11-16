WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 15, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Nov-24 13-Nov-24 12-Nov-24 11-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105324 0.105008 0.10489 0.105358 Euro 0.802932 0.806382 0.805611 0.806503 Japanese yen 0.0048975 0.0048978 0.00493396 0.0049459 U.K. pound 0.964806 0.967635 0.973038 0.975777 U.S. dollar 0.762301 0.758662 0.758793 0.757209 Algerian dinar 0.005705 0.0056788 0.00568731 0.0056604 Australian dollar 0.493285 0.495937 0.497389 0.499304 Botswana pula 0.055648 0.0556858 0.055923 0.0564878 Brazilian real 0.131706 0.131468 0.131534 0.130612 Brunei dollar 0.566514 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 Canadian dollar 0.543453 0.542677 0.544172 Chilean peso 0.0007766 0.0007712 0.00077391 0.0007862 Czech koruna 0.0317374 0.0318658 0.0317327 0.0318262 Danish krone 0.107642 0.108098 0.108004 0.108148 Indian rupee 0.0090315 0.0089882 0.00899032 0.0089733 Israeli New Shekel 0.203389 0.202797 0.202399 Korean won 0.0005417 0.0005415 0.00054382 0.0005466 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47822 2.4688 2.47083 2.46768 Malaysian ringgit 0.169891 0.170333 0.171421 0.171995 Mauritian rupee 0.0160539 0.0160061 0.0161341 0.0160719 Mexican peso 0.0371963 0.0368238 0.0368896 0.037027 New Zealand dollar 0.44789 0.449128 0.452734 0.451713 Norwegian krone 0.0682821 0.0685437 0.0686299 0.068426 Omani rial 1.98258 1.97311 1.97345 1.96933 Peruvian sol 0.199911 0.200686 0.201065 Philippine peso 0.0129851 0.0129 0.0129604 0.012963 Polish zloty 0.184935 0.185705 0.185022 Qatari riyal 0.209423 0.208424 0.20846 0.208024 Russian ruble 0.0076986 0.0077127 0.00774627 0.0077302 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20328 0.20231 0.202345 0.201922 Singapore dollar 0.566514 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 South African rand 0.0417784 0.0419007 0.0419306 0.0428756 Swedish krona 0.0692004 0.0695787 0.0697982 0.0695741 Swiss franc 0.856999 0.859771 0.861628 0.861199 Thai baht 0.0217757 0.0218295 0.0218471 0.022078 Trinidadian dollar 0.112913 0.11224 0.112341 0.111759 U.A.E. dirham 0.20757 0.206579 0.206615 Uruguayan peso 0.0177817 0.0176848 0.017867 0.0178929 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

