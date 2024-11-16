WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 15, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Nov-24 13-Nov-24 12-Nov-24 11-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105324 0.105008 0.10489 0.105358
Euro 0.802932 0.806382 0.805611 0.806503
Japanese yen 0.0048975 0.0048978 0.00493396 0.0049459
U.K. pound 0.964806 0.967635 0.973038 0.975777
U.S. dollar 0.762301 0.758662 0.758793 0.757209
Algerian dinar 0.005705 0.0056788 0.00568731 0.0056604
Australian dollar 0.493285 0.495937 0.497389 0.499304
Botswana pula 0.055648 0.0556858 0.055923 0.0564878
Brazilian real 0.131706 0.131468 0.131534 0.130612
Brunei dollar 0.566514 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145
Canadian dollar 0.543453 0.542677 0.544172
Chilean peso 0.0007766 0.0007712 0.00077391 0.0007862
Czech koruna 0.0317374 0.0318658 0.0317327 0.0318262
Danish krone 0.107642 0.108098 0.108004 0.108148
Indian rupee 0.0090315 0.0089882 0.00899032 0.0089733
Israeli New Shekel 0.203389 0.202797 0.202399
Korean won 0.0005417 0.0005415 0.00054382 0.0005466
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47822 2.4688 2.47083 2.46768
Malaysian ringgit 0.169891 0.170333 0.171421 0.171995
Mauritian rupee 0.0160539 0.0160061 0.0161341 0.0160719
Mexican peso 0.0371963 0.0368238 0.0368896 0.037027
New Zealand dollar 0.44789 0.449128 0.452734 0.451713
Norwegian krone 0.0682821 0.0685437 0.0686299 0.068426
Omani rial 1.98258 1.97311 1.97345 1.96933
Peruvian sol 0.199911 0.200686 0.201065
Philippine peso 0.0129851 0.0129 0.0129604 0.012963
Polish zloty 0.184935 0.185705 0.185022
Qatari riyal 0.209423 0.208424 0.20846 0.208024
Russian ruble 0.0076986 0.0077127 0.00774627 0.0077302
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20328 0.20231 0.202345 0.201922
Singapore dollar 0.566514 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145
South African rand 0.0417784 0.0419007 0.0419306 0.0428756
Swedish krona 0.0692004 0.0695787 0.0697982 0.0695741
Swiss franc 0.856999 0.859771 0.861628 0.861199
Thai baht 0.0217757 0.0218295 0.0218471 0.022078
Trinidadian dollar 0.112913 0.11224 0.112341 0.111759
U.A.E. dirham 0.20757 0.206579 0.206615
Uruguayan peso 0.0177817 0.0176848 0.017867 0.0178929
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
