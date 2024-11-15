AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Chris Wood hits quickfire double in NZ World Cup qualifying romp

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 05:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WELLINGTON: Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood continued his red-hot form with two goals in as many minutes for New Zealand in an 8-1 demolition of Vanuatu on Friday in World Cup qualifying.

In pouring rain in Hamilton, Wood pounced in the 23rd and 24th minutes as the hosts went into the break 5-1 up against a team ranked 157 by FIFA.

Wood’s first was a close-range header and almost straight from kickoff he got his second when again unmarked, this time stooping in at the far post.

The 32-year-old, who has hit eight goals in 11 Premier League games this season, should have had a first-half hat-trick but his tame effort was saved by visiting goalkeeper Dick Sablan.

Tyler Bindon, a defender for Reading in England’s third tier, also scored a first-half double.

New Zealand skipper Wood, whose former clubs include Leeds, Newcastle, Burnley and Leicester, is in the form of his life to fire Forest to fifth in the Premier League.

New Zealand are attempting to reach the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Oceania qualifying for 2026 in North America will come down to a third round in New Zealand in March.

