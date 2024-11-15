AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-15

Gulf bourses end mixed with focus on Fed

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:11am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the monetary policy and inflation outlook in the world’s largest economy.

Traders responded to a US inflation print that was in line with expectations by ramping up bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, though there was less certainty on what would happen after that given Donald Trump’s return to office.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the region’s monetary policy, as most currencies there are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 1.2%, weighed down by a 0.4% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) dropped 2.2%.

US Federal Reserve Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia stock 2024 US election

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed with focus on Fed

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories