WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 14, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Nov-24 12-Nov-24 11-Nov-24 8-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105008 0.10489 0.105358 0.105303
Euro 0.806382 0.805611 0.806503 0.811492
Japanese yen 0.0048978 0.004934 0.0049459 0.004919
U.K. pound 0.967635 0.973038 0.975777 0.976812
U.S. dollar 0.758662 0.758793 0.757209 0.753335
Algerian dinar 0.0056788 0.0056873 0.0056604 0.005646
Australian dollar 0.495937 0.497389 0.499304 0.501269
Botswana pula 0.0556858 0.055923 0.0564878
Brazilian real 0.131468 0.131534 0.130612 0.130692
Brunei dollar 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716
Canadian dollar 0.544172 0.541461
Chilean peso 0.0007712 0.0007739 0.0007862 0.000792
Czech koruna 0.0318658 0.0317327 0.0318262 0.03217
Danish krone 0.108098 0.108004 0.108148 0.108818
Indian rupee 0.0089882 0.0089903 0.0089733 0.008928
Israeli New Shekel 0.202797 0.202399 0.202401
Korean won 0.0005415 0.0005438 0.0005466 0.000538
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4688 2.47083 2.46768
Malaysian ringgit 0.170333 0.171421 0.171995 0.171935
Mauritian rupee 0.0160061 0.0161341 0.0160719 0.016214
Mexican peso 0.0368238 0.0368896 0.037027 0.037418
New Zealand dollar 0.449128 0.452734 0.451713 0.453508
Norwegian krone 0.0685437 0.0686299 0.068426 0.068926
Omani rial 1.97311 1.97345 1.96933
Peruvian sol 0.200686 0.201065 0.200142
Philippine peso 0.0129 0.0129604 0.012963 0.012823
Polish zloty 0.185705 0.185022 0.187784
Qatari riyal 0.208424 0.20846 0.208024
Russian ruble 0.0077127 0.0077463 0.0077302 0.0077
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20231 0.202345 0.201922
Singapore dollar 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716
South African rand 0.0419007 0.0419306 0.0428756 0.04323
Swedish krona 0.0695787 0.0697982 0.0695741 0.070017
Swiss franc 0.859771 0.861628 0.861199 0.865007
Thai baht 0.0218295 0.0218471 0.022078 0.022126
Trinidadian dollar 0.112341 0.111759 0.111185
U.A.E. dirham 0.206579 0.206615
Uruguayan peso 0.0176848 0.017867 0.0178929 0.017874
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
