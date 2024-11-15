WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 14, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Nov-24 12-Nov-24 11-Nov-24 8-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105008 0.10489 0.105358 0.105303 Euro 0.806382 0.805611 0.806503 0.811492 Japanese yen 0.0048978 0.004934 0.0049459 0.004919 U.K. pound 0.967635 0.973038 0.975777 0.976812 U.S. dollar 0.758662 0.758793 0.757209 0.753335 Algerian dinar 0.0056788 0.0056873 0.0056604 0.005646 Australian dollar 0.495937 0.497389 0.499304 0.501269 Botswana pula 0.0556858 0.055923 0.0564878 Brazilian real 0.131468 0.131534 0.130612 0.130692 Brunei dollar 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716 Canadian dollar 0.544172 0.541461 Chilean peso 0.0007712 0.0007739 0.0007862 0.000792 Czech koruna 0.0318658 0.0317327 0.0318262 0.03217 Danish krone 0.108098 0.108004 0.108148 0.108818 Indian rupee 0.0089882 0.0089903 0.0089733 0.008928 Israeli New Shekel 0.202797 0.202399 0.202401 Korean won 0.0005415 0.0005438 0.0005466 0.000538 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4688 2.47083 2.46768 Malaysian ringgit 0.170333 0.171421 0.171995 0.171935 Mauritian rupee 0.0160061 0.0161341 0.0160719 0.016214 Mexican peso 0.0368238 0.0368896 0.037027 0.037418 New Zealand dollar 0.449128 0.452734 0.451713 0.453508 Norwegian krone 0.0685437 0.0686299 0.068426 0.068926 Omani rial 1.97311 1.97345 1.96933 Peruvian sol 0.200686 0.201065 0.200142 Philippine peso 0.0129 0.0129604 0.012963 0.012823 Polish zloty 0.185705 0.185022 0.187784 Qatari riyal 0.208424 0.20846 0.208024 Russian ruble 0.0077127 0.0077463 0.0077302 0.0077 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20231 0.202345 0.201922 Singapore dollar 0.5668 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716 South African rand 0.0419007 0.0419306 0.0428756 0.04323 Swedish krona 0.0695787 0.0697982 0.0695741 0.070017 Swiss franc 0.859771 0.861628 0.861199 0.865007 Thai baht 0.0218295 0.0218471 0.022078 0.022126 Trinidadian dollar 0.112341 0.111759 0.111185 U.A.E. dirham 0.206579 0.206615 Uruguayan peso 0.0176848 0.017867 0.0178929 0.017874 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

