LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (November 14, 2024)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 12500-12600 Gur 17000-20000 Shakar 18000-22000 Ghee (16 kg) 8300-8650 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000 Turmeric 16500-20000 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 32000-35000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 34000-37000 Dal Mong (Washed) 30000-34000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 37000-38000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 39000-40000 Dal Mash (Washed) 44000-48000 Dal Masoor (Local) 30000-31000 Dal Masoor (impor) 27000-31000 Masoor (salam-local) 33000-40000 Masoor (salam-import) 24000-25000 Gram White 25000-29000 Gram Black 32000-35000 Dal Chana (Thin) 33500-34500 Dal Chana (Thick) 35000-37000 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 37000-40000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 52000-60000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 30000-33000 Basmati Super (new) 26000-30000 Kainat 1121 24000-27000 Rice Basmati (386) 18000-20000 Basmati broken 14000-19000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 1900-2200 Tea (Green) 1400-1650 ======================================

