AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls for third straight day on weaker rivals, selling pressure

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 04:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower for a third consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in prices of rival Dalian-listed vegetable oils and selling pressure in crude palm oil (CPO).

The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange’s benchmark palm oil contract ended down 23 ringgit, or 0.46%, at 4,964 ringgit ($1,108.53) a metric ton.

The CPO market has been on the receiving end from the incessant selling pressure, which is generating buying interest for local olein and keeping offers elevated, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.61%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.44%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.93%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

India’s palm oil imports in October rose 60% from September to 845,682 tons on festive demand and higher purchases by refiners to replenish stocks depleted by lower-than-usual imports recently, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said.

Palm oil ends low on heavy losses at Dalian rival oils

Indonesia’s government reaffirmed to lawmakers a plan to implement a 40% mandatory biodiesel mix with palm oil-based fuel, known as B40, in January 2025, as part of the new administration’s “quick wins” programmes.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the Nov. 1-10 period are seen falling between 14.6% and 15.8%, compared with the same period a month ago, according to surveyors AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services (ITS).

Crude oil prices were largely steady on Thursday, with traders holding fire after declines earlier this week on a stronger U.S. dollar and worries about rising supply amid slow demand growth.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports crude palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls for third straight day on weaker rivals, selling pressure

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistan’s patience: FO

SC’s constitutional bench seeks reports from provinces on actions against pollution

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Oil prices broadly flat after falling on dollar surge

HRW accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ with ‘forcible transfer’ in Gaza

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Read more stories