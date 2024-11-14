AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,969 Increased By 85.1 (0.86%)
BR30 30,909 Increased By 308.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 94,100 Increased By 744.1 (0.8%)
KSE30 29,161 Increased By 229.7 (0.79%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar, weakens against yuan

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 02:24pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble held steady against the US dollar on Thursday, strengthened against the euro and weakened against China’s yuan.

By 0730 GMT, the rouble was flat at 98.50 against the dollar.

It was 0.2% up against the euro at 103.85, according to LSEG data.

It weakened by 0.2% against the yuan to 13.62 in trade on the Moscow stock exchange.

The rouble has lost about 13% against the dollar since early September and briefly hit the 100 mark last week before stabilising around current levels.

Western sanctions imposed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, on June 12 stopped all trade in dollars and euros at MOEX, making the yuan the most-traded foreign currency in Russia.

Trade in dollars and euros has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data and making the rouble’s exchange rate more volatile.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were up 0.2% at 98.69.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was last set at 98.37 to the dollar.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.6% at $71.86 a barrel on fears of higher output.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble flat vs US dollar, weakens against yuan

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

HRW accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ with ‘forcible transfer’ in Gaza

FBR introduces new payment creation system

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

Read more stories