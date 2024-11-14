AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
BOP 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FFL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
MLCF 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
NBP 60.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
OGDC 189.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.53%)
PAEL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.17%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,135 Increased By 779.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,166 Increased By 235.5 (0.81%)
Markets

Copper extends retreat to trade below $9,000 level on dollar rally

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 11:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

London copper fell further on Thursday to trade below the $9,000 per-metric-ton level for the first time in more than two months, as the dollar firmed and investors weighed prospects of demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.3% to $8,934 per metric ton by 0535 GMT, hitting its lowest since Sept. 5.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) declined 2.1% to 73,160 yuan ($10,103.16) a ton, hitting its lowest since Sept. 12.

The dollar scaled a one-year high, steered by Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.

Trump has vowed to adopt blanket 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods as part of a package of “America First” trade measures.

The main issue is US tariffs on China, which impact copper demand through two channels - by weakening Chinese economic activity and likely causing yuan depreciation, said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

Investors have also been disappointed by the scale of China’s recent stimulus measures to reboot its lacklustre economy. China’s property market is one of the largest consumers of base metals.

“We see copper prices trading lower to $8,500-$9,000 per ton into year-end,” analysts at Citi said in a note.

Copper hits two-month low

“We think elevated net investor positioning length in copper and other base metals is vulnerable to a further unwind by the year-end in reaction to heightened uncertainty around metal demand prospects next year.”

LME aluminium fell 0.8% to $2,511 a ton, nickel added 0.4% to $15,790, zinc decreased 2% to $2,922, lead lost 0.7% to $1,994 and tin fell 2.2% to $29,000.

SHFE aluminium dipped 1.1% to 20,585 yuan a ton, nickel declined 0.8% to 125,140 yuan, lead dropped 1.2% to 16,960 yuan, zinc slipped 0.7% to 24,525 yuan, while tin slumped 3.5% to 240,830 yuan.

