BRICS offered Turkiye partner country status, Turkish trade minister says

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 11:27am
Turkiye Trade Minister Omer Bolat addresses the audience during a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkiye. Photo: Reuters
Turkiye Trade Minister Omer Bolat addresses the audience during a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkiye. Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye was offered partner country status by the BRICS group of nations, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, as Ankara continues what it calls its efforts to balance its Eastern and Western ties.

Turkiye, a NATO member, has in recent months voiced interest in joining the BRICS group of emerging economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attended a BRICS leaders’ summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan last month, after Ankara said it had taken formal steps to become a member of the group.

“As for Turkiye status regarding (BRICS) membership, they offered Turkiye the status of partner membership,” Bolat said in an interview with private broadcaster TVNet on Wednesday.

“This (status) is the transition process in the organisational structure of BRICS,” he said.

Ankara sees the BRICS group as an opportunity to further economic cooperation with member states, rather than an alternative to its Western ties and NATO membership, Erdogan has said.

Putin says BRICS, not the West, will drive global economic growth

Turkish officials have repeatedly said potential membership of BRICS would not affect Turkiye responsibilities to the Western military alliance.

Aside from full membership, BRICS members introduced a “partner country” category in Kazan, according to the declaration issued by BRICS on Oct. 23.

Bolat did not say whether Ankara had accepted the proposal.

An official in Erdogan’s ruling AK Party told Reuters this month that while the proposal had been discussed in Kazan, partner country status would fall short of Turkiye demands for membership.

