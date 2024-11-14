AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
MLCF 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
OGDC 190.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TREET 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,164 Increased By 808.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,177 Increased By 245.9 (0.85%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 800 million adults have diabetes globally, many untreated, study suggests

Reuters Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 11:09am

LONDON: More than 800 million adults have diabetes worldwide – almost twice as many as previous estimates have suggested – and more than half of those aged over 30 who have the condition are not receiving treatment, according to a new study.

In 2022, there were around 828 million people aged 18 years and older with type 1 and type 2 diabetes worldwide, the study published in The Lancet found.

Among adults aged 30 years and older, 445 million, or 59% of them, were not receiving treatment, the authors said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), has previously estimated that around 422 million people have diabetes, a chronic metabolic disease involving blood sugar levels, which can damage the heart, blood vessels, nerves and other organs if untreated.

The global diabetes rate has doubled since 1990 from around 7% to 14%, the study suggested, driven largely by rising cases in low- and middle-income countries.

But although there are far more cases, treatment rates in those regions have barely increased, the authors said, while things have improved in some higher-income countries – leading to a widening treatment gap.

In parts of sub-Saharan Africa, for example, only 5-10% of those estimated to have diabetes were getting treatment, said Jean Claude Mbanya, professor at the University of Yaounde I in Cameroon. Treating diabetes, either with insulin or drugs, can be expensive.

Experts explain how diabetes causing severe health complications

“A huge number at risk of serious health complications,” he said.

The study was done by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and the WHO, and is the first global analysis to include rates and treatment estimates for all countries, the authors said. It is based on more than 1,000 studies involving more than 140 million people.

Diabetes was defined as having high fasting plasma glucose levels and high glycated haemoglobin, both common diagnostic criteria for the condition, or taking medication for diabetes.

The authors said both tests were used to avoid underestimating rates in parts of the world, particularly South Asia, where using fasting plasma glucose alone missed cases.

While the study could not separate out type 1 and type 2 cases, previous evidence has suggested that most diabetes in adults is type 2, which is linked to obesity and poor diet, the authors said.

World Health Organization diabetes International Diabetes Federation diabetes cases diabetes patients diabetes worldwide The Lancet found NCD

Comments

200 characters

More than 800 million adults have diabetes globally, many untreated, study suggests

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points amid buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Oil prices ease on fears of higher output, sluggish demand

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 20pc stake sale in SLIC

Read more stories