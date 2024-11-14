Wheat rises after dropping to 2-1/2-month low on surging US dollar

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday after plunging to a 2-1/2-month low in the previous session as the US dollar surged to its strongest in a year, making US farm exports less competitive on global markets.

EU wheat prices fall

Corn and soybean futures also steadied after three consecutive days of declines due to the dollar’s pressure, a faltering vegetable oil rally and concerns that a debt swap announced by China last week will fail to stoke its economy.

Fundamentals