AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
MLCF 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
OGDC 190.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PIBTL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TREET 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,164 Increased By 808.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,177 Increased By 245.9 (0.85%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
India’s Nifty 50 may open marginally higher; Cipla in focus

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index is set to open marginally higher on Thursday after sinking into correction territory in the previous session, while in-line US inflation data boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,622 as of 08:18 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above Wednesday’s close of 23,559.05.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex logged the biggest single-day drop in nearly six weeks, losing about 1.3% each, as rising domestic inflation dampened hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the near-term and added to worries over dull corporate earnings and $15 billion foreign outflows in the last 33 sessions.

The Nifty closed 10.34% below the record high it hit on Sept. 27, confirming a technical correction, with the Sensex also flirting with the correction territory.

The broader small- and mid-caps also ended their last session more than 10% below the record highs they hit on Sept. 6 and Sept. 24, respectively.

There might be a small bounce after the drop in the last two sessions, but it’s unlikely to change the overall trajectory as uncertainty and indecisiveness among traders prevail, said two traders.

Weak China markets dragged broader Asian shares lower on the day as investors remained unimpressed by Beijing’s latest stimulus measures to support economy.

Indian shares set to open higher after three-session drop

Wall Street equities closed slightly higher overnight as the October inflation data showed consumer prices rising in line with expectations, likely keeping the Fed on track for a December rate cut.

The odds of a 25-basis-points cut next month rose to about 83% from 59% a day ago, according to CME FedWatch.

Among individual stocks, drug maker Cipla could see some pressure after the US drug regulator issued eight observations to the pharma firm’s Bengaluru facility.

India’s Nifty 50 may open marginally higher; Cipla in focus

