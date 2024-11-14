There’s need to prioritise mental health resources for diabetics: experts

KARACHI: Alarming findings from the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) latest survey has revealed that over three quarters of Pakistan’s 33 million people living with diabetes experienced mental health challenges due to the daily demands of managing their condition, senior diabetologists and health experts said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, organised by the “Discovering Diabetes” project at Karachi Press Club (KPC), they said with diabetes rate continuing to rise nationwide, 78% of patients report facing anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues linked to the stress of controlling the disease.

Dr Ali Asghar, a Consultant Endocrinologist and President Elect of the Pakistan Endocrine Society, described diabetes as a pandemic-level health threat that poses serious challenges both physically and emotionally.

“Diabetes has reached epidemic proportions worldwide, with over 537 million people affected globally, including 33 million here in Pakistan alone. Factors like urbanisation, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity are accelerating diabetes rates, especially among younger populations,” he stated.

The IDF survey, which assessed the mental health of diabetics, found that 72% of respondents fear future complications from diabetes, while 69% report struggles with accessing necessary medications and supplies.

Additionally, 65% face challenges due to limited support from healthcare professionals, and 62% are overwhelmed by the routine requirements of diabetes management. This burden has left many feeling isolated, with 58% reporting stigmatisation over their condition.

A particularly troubling aspect is the phenomenon of “diabetes burnout” —described as a state of emotional and physical exhaustion brought on by the daily responsibilities of managing diabetes—which affects 88% of patients. Of those impacted, 79% admitted to delaying or even halting their treatment due to the stress involved, raising concerns about long-term care adherence.

These findings underscore a pressing need for emotional and mental health resources for diabetics in Pakistan.

“We must prioritise not only the physical but also the mental well-being of diabetics,” emphasised Dr Asghar, calling for policies that address the complete spectrum of diabetes care.

Addressing this burden, Discovering Diabetes—a corporate social responsibility initiative by local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo has taken significant steps to support diabetic patients through education, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Mohsin Sheraz, project head of Discovering Diabetes, shared details of their outreach and innovative digital solutions, including the DIBOT chatbot, which serves as a virtual personal assistant for diabetes care. DIBOT is designed to provide individualised guidance on diabetes management, offering dietary advice, lifestyle tips, and medication information tailored to each user. “Since its inception in 2021, Discovering Diabetes has reached over 8.5 million people and directly supported more than 344,000 individuals with free education and consultations. It has also conducted screenings for nearly a million individuals, with DIBOT tracking 36,000 diabetics in the past year alone”, he informed.

